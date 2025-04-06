A former governor of Old Oyo state, Omololu Olunloyo is dead.

A close source to the family who announced his death said he died at exactly 1:40am in a private hospital after a brief illness.

Omololu Olunloyo who was born in 14 April 1935 was a mathematician and politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from 1 October 1983 to 31 December 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria.

However, his administration came to an end when the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari took power in the same year.