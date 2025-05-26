Adekunle Akinlade, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 Ogun State election, has officially resigned from the party, citing deep-seated and unresolved internal crises within its state chapter.

Akinlade, popularly known as “Triple A,” made the announcement in a press statement released on Monday, expressing disappointment over what he described as the PDP’s failure to uphold inclusivity, unity, and democratic principles.

According to the statement, Akinlade’s resignation follows a period of “deep introspection and wide-ranging consultations” with political allies, stakeholders, and family members.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” he said. “It follows persistent and unresolved internal crises within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP, which have regrettably undermined our collective aspirations for a more inclusive, democratic, and forward-looking party.”

He accused the party’s zonal and national leadership of institutional disregard, deliberate obstructions, and acts of bad faith despite his group’s commitment to party-building and credible leadership.

Akinlade specifically faulted the National Working Committee (NWC) for aligning with a particular faction within the Ogun PDP, thereby abandoning its constitutional duty to serve as a neutral arbiter. He noted that this bias led to the unlawful recognition of a parallel membership register during the 2024 Local Government and State Congresses, despite his group submitting a validated register with over 49,000 names.

The imposition of unauthorized congress outcomes, he said, sparked parallel congresses across the state’s 236 wards and 20 local governments, resulting in protracted legal battles now before the Court of Appeal.

“Yet again, during the recently concluded PDP South West Zonal Congress, the party leadership missed another opportunity for reconciliation by excluding our bloc from meaningful participation,” he added.

Akinlade warned that the party’s internal strife and growing defections nationwide pose serious questions about its viability moving forward.

“As a leader with a duty to my constituents, political family, and supporters, I cannot continue to associate with a party whose internal processes are defined by selective justice and institutional bias,” he declared.

He concluded by stating that he will announce his next political move after further consultations and alignment with his political base.