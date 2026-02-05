The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya, to 490 years’ imprisonment following his conviction in a ₦2.4 billion fraud case. In a statement shared via its official X handle on Thursday, the Economic and Finan...

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya, to 490 years’ imprisonment following his conviction in a ₦2.4 billion fraud case.

In a statement shared via its official X handle on Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed that Justice F.E. Messiri of the Abuja High Court has sentenced former NEXIM MD Robert Orya, who served from 2011 to 2016, to 10 years’ imprisonment for each of the 49 counts brought against him in a ₦2.4 billion fraud case.

EFCC Prosecution Counsel Samuel Ugwuegbulam successfully proved the case against Orya, leading to his conviction on all 49 counts brought before the court.

The statement reads, “The EFCC, today, February 5, 2026, secured the conviction of Robert Orya, a former Managing Director, Nigerian Import Export Bank, NEXIM (2011-2016), for a fraud of about N2.4 billion.

“Orya, who was prosecuted by EFCC’s Samuel Ugwuegbulam, was convicted by Justice F.E. Messiri of the FCT High Court, Abuja and sentenced to ten years imprisonment on each of the 49 count charges.”

TVC News previously reported that the Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, has pronounced the forfeiture of the sums of $20,000 and CFA 110,000 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the monies were intercepted by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, at Seme Border in the Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State and handed over to the anti-graft agency for further investigation.