A former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mallam Wada Maida is dead.

He died on Monday at the age of 70.

Mallam Wada Maida reportedly slumped in his home.

In 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him chairman of NAN Board.

He joined NAN as a pioneer editorial staff in 1978 and was at various times the Political Editor and London Bureau Chief.

Mallam Maida was a former Press Secretary to President Buhari when he was military head of state between 1984 and 1985.

An Executive Board member of the International Press Institute, Mallam Maida contributed to the growth of journalism in Nigeria.