Former Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has resigned as vice-president of Fifa.

Mr. Clarke left his job as head of the FA after using “unacceptable” language when referring to black players in front of MPs at a Departmental of Digital, Culture, media and Sport select committee hearing.

He had intended to continue in his position as Uefa’s representative on the Fifa Council but was forced to tender his resignation after the appearance.

He was also criticised for comments he made referring to gay players making a “life choice”, the different career choices of people from black and Asian communities, and a coach telling him young female players did not like having the ball hit hard at them.

Mr. Clarke was elected as a vice-president of football’s world governing body in February 2019.

On Wednesday he told BBC Sport he would stay on in that role until March 2021 at the request of Mr. Ceferin, in order to protect the European governing body’s voting rights until then.

However, following a further call with Mr. Ceferin, he has now resigned.

Uefa which elects the post, will now consider appoint an interim replacement, likely to be from the home nations, to attend Fifa’s next meeting before naming a full-time replacement in March.