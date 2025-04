The Core members of the former Congress For Progressive Change ( CPC) have pledged their full support to the All Progressives Congress and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

They say recent narratives suggesting defection and dissafection among the CPC Bloc is false and mischievous.

Led by Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, they reject attempt to create dis-unity within the party and the country.