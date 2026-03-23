A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to 72 years imprisonment over N868.46 million fraud. In a Monday statement posted on X, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the conviction and sentencing of Nwabuoku for money…...

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to 72 years imprisonment over N868.46 million fraud.

In a Monday statement posted on X, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the conviction and sentencing of Nwabuoku for money laundering, after the court found him guilty of all charges.

The statement reads, “The former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was prosecuted by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for money laundering involving N868.46 million, has been convicted and sentenced to jail for 72years.”

TVC News previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya, to 490 years’ imprisonment following his conviction in a ₦2.4 billion fraud case.

In a statement shared via its official X handle on Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed that Justice F.E. Messiri of the Abuja High Court has sentenced former NEXIM MD Robert Orya, who served from 2011 to 2016, to 10 years’ imprisonment for each of the 49 counts brought against him in a ₦2.4 billion fraud case.