Senator Teslim Folarin, Oyo State leader of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has urged a full investigation into reports that a commercial motorcyclist was shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) unity rally in Ogbomoso on Monday.

Reacting to the allegations, Folarin emphasised that neither the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the APC, nor the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “condone any form of lawlessness, violence or misconduct before, during or after political activities.”

He described the Ogbomoso rally as “peaceful, orderly and successfully concluded,” with no official reports of violence at the venue.

Nevertheless, acknowledging the gravity of the circulating claims, the former Senate Leader said he had “formally requested a thorough investigation by relevant security agencies to determine what actually transpired.”

Folarin warned that “if any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is found to have acted unlawfully or engaged in criminal conduct, such a person must be prosecuted in line with the law.”

He reiterated that criminality has no place in the APC, its events, or Nigeria’s democratic process, stressing that unity rallies are meant to “promote peace, unity and democratic participation, not intimidation or violence.”

The senator also appealed to the public and media to avoid speculation or premature conclusions while investigations are ongoing, cautioning against the “politicisation or sensationalisation of security-related issues before facts are fully established.”

Folarin concluded by reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that Oyo State remains a model of peaceful political engagement, pledging to continue working with security agencies to protect lives and property.