Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, has urged Nigerian entrepreneurs and business leaders to move beyond exporting raw materials and focus on value addition to drive economic transformation and regional trade growth.

In a statement posted on X, Oduwole encouraged stakeholders in Ogbomoso and other parts of the country to tap into opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by investing in product processing, packaging, and branding.

“To our entrepreneurs & business leaders: think beyond raw commodities. Every cashew and bag of cassava flour holds greater value when processed, branded, and marketed from here. The future belongs to those who seize AfCFTA opportunities and make Ogbomoso a regional export hub,” she wrote.

Her comments reflect the Federal Government’s ongoing drive to diversify exports, strengthen industrial competitiveness, and promote private sector innovation.

Oduwole’s call underscores the government’s broader plan to develop agro-processing and industrial zones, positioning cities like Ogbomoso as vital export and manufacturing centers for the West African sub-region.