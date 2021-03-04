Former Manchester United and Liverpool forward Phil Chisnall has died.

He was aged 78 years.

The late forward was the last player to make a direct move from Old Trafford to rivals Liverpool, having been transferred for a fee of £25,000 in 1964.

In a statement, United said: ‘It is with great sorrow that we learned of the passing of former Manchester United player Phil Chisnall, who has died at the age of 78.

“Phil, a product of United’s famous youth system, caught the eye as one of the most promising young talents of his time and went on to represent the first team between 1961 and 1964 before his transfer to Liverpool.

Chisnall turned professional in 1959 after coming through United’s youth ranks and made his first team debut against Everton in 1961, aged just 19.

He went on to sign for rivals Liverpool in 1964, before playing for Southend United and Stockport County and returning to live in his beloved Manchester.

“The former forward was signed from Manchester United by Bill Shankly in April 1964 – the last player to transfer directly between the two clubs – and went on to score two goals in nine appearances for the Reds.

Chisnall made his debut as a substitute in the Charity Shield four months after his arrival, and then netted his first goal two days later in a European Cup win at KR Reykjavik.

Both United and Liverpool have today extended condolences to Phil’s family and friends, while paying tribute to his efforts as a player at their respective clubs.