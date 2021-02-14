Former Commissioner of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Kenny Okolugbo has appeared at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution and Compensation for Victims of SARS-related abuses to accuse police officers from Zone 2 Command in Lagos, of orchestrating his illegal arraignment for charges ranging from alleged stealing, forcible entry, malicious damage and breach of peace in July 2020.

He also accused some online media outlets of conniving with one ASP Sunday Nwauzor and Zebedee Arekhandia of the Legal Department, to publish false information about the case.

The complainant in that charge was his former tenant, Emmanuel Okaka, who had filed a complaint of unlawful ejection, alleging that he broke into his apartment in December 2019 and that about N100 million worth of properties were missing in the process.

In his testimony before the panel on Friday, as led by his counsel, Evans Omeli, Mr. Okolugbo said his tenant was owing him N3 million annual rent and in default of three months. He added that it was agreed by both of them that he (the landlord) should take posession of the apartment, which he did. According to the Petitioner, a team of police officers came to arrest him on July 8, 2020 and then arraigned him.

He presented documents to panel as exhibits the two petitions he wrote to the Inspector General of Police to prove his case, as well as the charge sheet for his arraignment at the Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere and some of the online news reports of the trending case.

Advertisement

He also revealed that the case file was referred to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice, Adeyinka Adeyemi who concluded that the matter was a civil matter and that no offence exists against him.

Mr. Okolugbo says the Nigeria Police Force has greatly damaged his reputation, which threatens his political ambitions in 2023, and asks the Panel to make strong recommendations on the two police officers. He is also seeking a N30 million compensation.

The petition has been adjourned to March 20 for cross examination.