The management of the Federal Medical Centre Yola have expressed satisfaction over it’s third successful surgical separation of conjoined twins.

Speaking at the discharge of Bayelsa conjoined twins, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Awwal Muhammad Abubakah blamed the delay in surgery, on the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

Six conjoined twins have been succesfully separated in the country.

The celebrated Bayelsa conjoined twins is the third successful surgical seperation carried out by the Federal Medical Centre Yola since 2013.



The hospital shot into limelight in 2013 with its first operation on conjoined twins followed by others in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital attributes their successes to prominent roles played by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd and the Emeka Offor foundation who donated modern equipment to the hospital

The SGF, Boss Mustapha expressed joy over the feat recorded by the hospital, stressing that federal government will reward the hospital at the appropriate time.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri believes the befitting reward would be for the federal government to convert the hospital into a Specialist centre dedicated to the separation of conjoined twins.

The medical team who carried out the operation, expressed their joy at the success of the operation as do the parents of the twins