Senator Florence Ita Giwa, popularly known as Mama Bakassi has congratulated first lady, Oluremi Tinubu on her 65th Birthday.

The congratulatory message was contained in a personally signed statement by Ita-Giwa on Sunday.

Ita-Giwa described the first lady as compassionate, hardworking and a mother to all.

She added that Mrs Tinubu stands as a beacon of strength, compassion and embodying dignity in leadership and devotion.

According to Ita-Giwa, the first lady has shown a tireless devotion to humanitarian works, unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women, youth, and the less privileged.

Going further, She added that her passion for building a more inclusive society continue to inspire millions across the nation.

The first lady according to Mrs Ita-Giwa has shown, through both words and actions, that true leadership is measured not by position, but by the lives touched and transformed.

She prayed for her continued good health as she marks the milestone of 65th birthday.

She prayed for renewed strength, abundant grace, and the fulfillment of all her heart’s desires.

She prayed for her years ahead to be filled with joy, peace, and greater achievements in service to humanity.

She also prayed for God’s guidance for her and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he contiues to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.