No life was lost, but residents of Kigo community in Kaduna state are counting losses from floodwaters.

The residents said they started noticing invasion of water into the locality around 2 am on Wednesday. Many of them are now relocating to safer spaces in the state capital.

The community is situated on the coast of the Kaduna River and has suffered flood for years. Emergency officials had earlier sent notice warning of the likelihood of a flood in the area.