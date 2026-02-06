Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have resumed following a temporary shutdown by aviation workers protesting the Federal Government’s plan to concession the facility. The disruption occurred on Friday when a coalition of airport staff reportedly closed the terminal in ...

Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have resumed following a temporary shutdown by aviation workers protesting the Federal Government’s plan to concession the facility.

The disruption occurred on Friday when a coalition of airport staff reportedly closed the terminal in response to the decision by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to concession the airport. Sources said the protest was triggered by what unions described as inadequate consultation with aviation stakeholders.

The shutdown left many passengers stranded as access to the airport was restricted and several flights were disrupted.

Earlier in January, Keyamo signed an agreement to concession the Enugu airport, a move that sparked opposition from key aviation unions, including the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

In a joint letter to the minister, signed by their general secretaries, Frances Akinjole, Sikiru Waheed, and Abdul Rasaq Saidu, the unions described the concession process as “insensitive, opaque and exclusionary,” warning that industrial action could follow if their concerns were not addressed.

Barely nine days after the letter, the unions reportedly enforced the shutdown, halting airport activities, restricting passenger and vehicle access, and affecting scheduled flights.

However, Enugu Air confirmed via its official X account on Friday that normal operations had been restored, though some flights continued to experience delays due to the earlier protest.

“Dear Valued Passengers, we would like to inform you that normalcy has been restored at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. However, please be aware that our morning flights were affected by the protest, and you may experience rescheduling as a result.

“We kindly advise you to check your flight schedule or any notifications from us before heading to the airport to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for choosing to travel with us,” the advisory read.