Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, were suspended on Friday after aviation workers launched an industrial action in protest against the Federal Government’s concessioning of the facility.

The protest left passengers stranded, forcing many out of the terminal building as all flights were put on hold.

Confirming the disruption, Enugu Air posted on its official X handle: “All originating flights from Enugu are currently experiencing delays due to an ongoing airport staff protest.

“Our team is contacting affected passengers directly.”

Videos circulating on social media showed frustrated passengers milling around the airport premises, many expressing irritation over the sudden shutdown and the lack of timely information from authorities.