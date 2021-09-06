Breaking News

Five reported dead conveying corpse of Cholera victim to Sokoto

Five people have died while transporting the body of a relative who died of cholera infection from Lagos to Sokoto.

The deceased occasionally visits Lagos for menial jobs and other economic engagement for survival.

It was learnt that they live in the Ojota area of Lagos State, where there has been a severe Cholera outbreak.

According to relatives, one of them contracted cholera and died, and the other relatives decided to transport his body back to his hometown in Sanyinna, the Tambuwal local government area of the state for burial.

While traveling from Lagos to Sokoto in a chartered bus, five more people became infected and died before they arrived.

Sources in Sanyinna town said five other passengers are currently on admission at the Primary Health centre.

Residents barred the bus from entering the town, directing the driver to the medical facility where the survivors are being treated.

When contacted, Ibrahim Dodoiya, public relations officer at the state ministry of health, said he was unaware, but promised to get back to our correspondent.

Attempts to speak with the Director, Public Health of the State Ministry of Health were futile because he did not respond to calls by our correspondent.

The remains of the deceased have since been buried accordance to Islamic rites.

