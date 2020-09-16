Five persons were injured while a vehicle was burnt on Wednesday when the supporters of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party attacked clashed.

The incident occurred at Oba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state when the convoy of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu met with the convoy of PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the town.

An eyewitness said the social and economic activities of the area were paralyzed for several hours.

The campaign organisations of the two candidates have however pointed accusing fingers at each other.

The spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Richard Olatunde, alleged that it was Jegede’s supporters that first attacked the governor’s convoy which was on a campaign mission to the Akoko area of the state.

On the other hand, the Head, Media Research, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Samuel Fasua, alleged that the hoodlums that attacked Jegede’s convoy were the supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.