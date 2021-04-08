Nigerian government has been advised to find other uses for its fossil fuel deposit and pay more attention to developing other renewable energy.

The advice was given by former Director General of Nigeria Energy Commission, Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo during the inauguration of the first Nigeria solar power car charging station for electric cars .

He said the world has shifted attention to cleaner energy sources that promote efficiency and more environmental friendly furl with zero gas emission.

Speaking at the commissioning, Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Commission, Jelani Aliyu described the launch of the solar charging station as a milestone achievement and the beginning of a new era in Nigeria .

According to him, the centre is a clear testimony of the federal government’s commitment of promoting advanced technology that will power the nation’s economy to a greater height.

He said the collaboration between the NADDC and Nigeria universities of which the Usmanu Danfodio university is one of then is to to ensure the adoption of advance technology anywhere in the world in Nigeria.

The two other universities working with NADDC are the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria Nsuka aim at aiding research and development in this sector.