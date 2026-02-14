The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has paid glowing tribute to the late industrialist, Adekunle Ojora, describing him as a devout Muslim whose life and values consistently promoted religious harmony in Nigeria. Mrs Tinubu spoke during a condolence visit to the Ojora family at their residence in Ikoyi, ...

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has paid glowing tribute to the late industrialist, Adekunle Ojora, describing him as a devout Muslim whose life and values consistently promoted religious harmony in Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu spoke during a condolence visit to the Ojora family at their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, where she expressed sympathy on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

She was received by the daughter of the deceased, Toyin Saraki, and her husband, former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Speaking emotionally, the First Lady assured the family that the late Ojora remained fondly remembered by both her and the President.

“You have always been in my mind and that of the president. We cannot forget him. He was always there with us as a family. This is also my family,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu added, “We will miss him, his wise counsel, support and great role he played in times past.”

She also offered words of encouragement to the widow of the deceased, Ojuolape Ojora, commending her strength and leadership as the matriarch of the family.

“Your relationship as a couple was an inspiration to many of us. We see you and him and many wish to have that sort of bond,” the First Lady noted.

Recalling her personal encounters with the late Ojora, Mrs Tinubu said she often saw him at church services despite his strong Islamic faith, describing him as a man whose actions reflected deep respect for religious coexistence.

According to her, the family has much to be proud of in the enduring legacy of the late Otunba of Lagos, who distinguished himself not only as a successful industrialist but also as a consistent advocate of unity across religious lines.

Members of the Ojora family, led by the matriarch, expressed appreciation for the visit and offered prayers for the success of President Tinubu and his wife.

Chief Adekunle Ojora died on January 28, 2026, at the age of 93, and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.