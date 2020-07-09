The Federal Inland Revenue Service has extended the closing date of its waiver of penalty and interest window on tax debts owned by individuals and businesses from June 30 to August 31, 2020.

Executive Chairman of the service, Muhammad Nami, in a statement signed by Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, states that the extension is a follow up to some palliative measures devised by the FIRS to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy to support tax-paying individuals and business entities in the country.

Tax debtors have been advised “to liquidate their outstanding tax liabilities on or before 31st August, 2020 in order to enjoy waiver of accumulated penalties and interests.