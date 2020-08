English Premier League Champions, Liverpool returned to action on Saturday, with a 3-0 win over Stuttgart in a pre-season game.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the 15th minute after excellent work from Curtis Jones before Naby Keita added a second before half time.

Rhian Brewster scored a third in the second half with Manager, Jurgen Klopp making 11 changes at half time.

The Reds will play Salzburg on Tuesday, before the Community Shield game against Arsenal next weekend.