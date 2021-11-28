Fire Razes Sokoto NAPTIP Office

Zonal office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons (NAPTIP) in Sokoto has been razed down by fire.

The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained as eyewitnesses said the fire started from the shelter section of the office and extended to other parts of the offices.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command Hassana Mikailu described the incident as devastating.

She said though no life was lost in the incident as many of the occupiers of the shelter section survived unhurt in the devastating inferno

NAPTIP in Sokoto state have been in the forefront of the fight against Sexual and Gender based violence, Traffic in Persons and other related offences in Sokoto