Fire has razed a building and some shops in the Lebanon area of Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The fire reportedly started at about 1.20 p.m.

Men of the fire service from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the state fire service were seen at the scene of the fire emptying three water tankers and frantically battling the fire.

Popular Dugbe Market in Ibadan, Oyo State is known as the hub for transport and trading.

What led to the fire outbreak is not yet known.