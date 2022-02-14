Fire guts military base in western Iran

A fire broke out at a military base in western Iran, on Monday, the latest in a string of fires and other disasters at Iranian infrastructure in recent months, State-run media reported.

The Iranian Nournews website said a fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the western province of Kemranshah.

Advertisement

The fire destroyed a shed but did not result in any injuries. According to the report, investigators were looking into the cause and specifics.

Iran has blamed Israel for attacks on sensitive military and nuclear sites in recent years.

Advertisement

Iran is on edge as talks on its nuclear program continue this week in Vienna.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled the US from the 2015 deal, which provided Iran economic relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, nearly four years ago, and re-imposed crippling penalties.

Advertisement

Diplomats say the nuclear talks have reached a critical stage after months of lackluster progress.