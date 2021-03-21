The ancient market of Tudun/Wada in Gusau, Zamfara State has been razed by fire.

A resident in Gusau, reported that the fire started at midnight on Saturday and continued into the early hours of today, Sunday.

A lot of shops, property were burnt.

The resident added that it took the combined team of Zamfara Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, to put out the fire.

A twitter user by the name name ’embee’ expressed solidarity with, “all business persons​ and the entire People of Zamfara state over the fire outbreak in Gusau- Tudun Wada Market today.”

Advertisement

My heartfelt solidarity to all business persons​ & the entire People of Zamfara state over the fire outbreak in Gusau- Tudun Wada Market today. pic.twitter.com/4cdBmVw36e — •• embee™•• (@usmnmbrk) March 21, 2021

Subuhanallahi

Fire guts Gusau T/Wada market

The ancient market of T/wada Gusau Zamfara, was on Saturday destroyed by midnight fire. The combined team of zamfara Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, were battling to put out the fire as at night and early hours of today. pic.twitter.com/zHcGj2VjLh Advertisement — #StopkillingZamfara (@Ubaidullahkaura) March 21, 2021

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.