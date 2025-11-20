A fire erupted on Thursday inside a pavilion at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, triggering a chaotic evacuation as delegates fled the building while thick smoke swept through the corridor. UN officials and on-site security teams rushed in with extinguishers in an attempt to contain the b...

A fire erupted on Thursday inside a pavilion at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, triggering a chaotic evacuation as delegates fled the building while thick smoke swept through the corridor.

UN officials and on-site security teams rushed in with extinguishers in an attempt to contain the blaze before firefighters arrived to fully tackle the situation. Witnesses reported hearing shouts of “fire!” as participants scrambled to safety.

The incident comes just days after a separate security breach, when dozens of demonstrators pushed their way into the conference venue and clashed with guards at the entrance.

Read Also Shettima Departs for Brazil to Represent Nigeria at COP30

READ ALSO: International Tribunal Advocates Planet Protection At COP30 Climate Summit In Brazil

The protesters had demanded access to the restricted compound, where thousands of negotiators, activists and observers from around the world have gathered for this year’s UN climate talks.

COP30, which opened on November 10 and runs until November 21, is unfolding at a pivotal moment for global climate diplomacy. Its location in Belém, on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, has drawn both global attention and debate.

The fire broke out as ministers were engaged in sensitive, high-level negotiations to resolve sharp divisions over fossil fuel phase-out plans, climate financing commitments and trade-related climate measures, with only a day remaining before the conference is scheduled to close.