This was disclosed in a statement signed by Hussaini Hammangabdo, the Press Secretary to the office of the Deputy Governor.

According to the statement, Fintiri directed security agencies to move to the areas threatened by the renewed communal clash to promptly restore peace and order.

The statement reads, “The Adamawa State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect following a renewed communal clash that broke out on Sunday evening.

“Signed by Hussaini Hammangabdo, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, security agencies have been directed to move into the area and restore peace and order without delay.”

The government is urging residents of Lamurde to remain calm and cooperate fully with security operatives as efforts are underway to prevent further escalation.