The Federal Government has completed a comprehensive review of curricula across basic, senior secondary, and technical education, aimed at reducing overload and enhancing quality learning outcomes.

Announcing the development on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, said the review was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), UBEC, NSSEC, NBTE, and other key stakeholders.

She explained that the new framework balances subject offerings with deeper, more practical learning. At the primary level, pupils in Primary 1–3 will offer 9–10 subjects, while those in Primary 4–6 will take 10–12. For Junior Secondary School, the range is 12–14 subjects; Senior Secondary students will take 8–9; and technical schools will offer 9–11 subjects.

Professor Ahmad stressed that the revised curricula are designed to reduce content overload, allow more time for learning, and ensure that education remains relevant to the realities of today’s world.

The Ministry commended stakeholders for their commitment and assured that the new curricula will be implemented with strict monitoring to guarantee effective adoption and a smooth transition in schools nationwide.