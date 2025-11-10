The Federal Government disclosed that it will support low-income Nigerians who cannot afford to pay the full cost of electricity when a cost-reflective tariff is implemented. According to the Nigeria Television Authority, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, Abdu Bello ...

The Federal Government disclosed that it will support low-income Nigerians who cannot afford to pay the full cost of electricity when a cost-reflective tariff is implemented.

According to the Nigeria Television Authority, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, Abdu Bello Mohammed, stated this during a roundtable engagement with the Power correspondents in Abuja.

With the theme, “Cost reflective tariff versus energy poverty: finding a pricing balance in Nigeria’s power sector, stakeholders agree that while cost reflective tariff is necessary for the growth of the sector, there must be improvement in availability and quality in electricity supply.

Also challenges of technical and commercial losses should be addressed and grid be decentralised to reduce transmission losses while investment in distribution network especially transformers and metering be increased.