The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says the Federal Government will do everything possible to discourage doctors from leaving the country.

He said the government will provide the necessary incentives to make migration unattractive for the doctors.

Ehanire said this on Friday in Abuja after inspecting work on the new cancer centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The minister also said that the hospital performed well during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He pledged that the government will do everything possible to ensure that doctors will prefer to remain and work in country.

Speaking further, the minister advised the hospital management to spend wisely, properly maintain the facilities when completed and seek alternative sources of funding.

He praised the hospital administrators for its prompt services to patients and advised them to be prepared for a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic as other countries are now experiencing.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Jaf Momoh, indicated that the hospital has introduced incentives to encourage medical personnel to stay in the country.