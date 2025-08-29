The Federal Government says it will introduce legislation to stop extreme practices during students’ graduation ceremonies across the country. The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this while briefing journalists in Jigawa State. Represented by ...

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this while briefing journalists in Jigawa State.

Represented by the Agency’s Director of Legal Matters, William Fogo, he said the measure is aimed at restoring discipline and cultural values among young Nigerians.

He also disclosed that more than ₦59 billion has been disbursed to 600,000 students through the National Education Loan Fund, to support access to higher education.

On security, the agency appealed to Nigerians to work with security forces by sharing intelligence that could help tackle crime and insecurity.

The Director-General said the agency is also working to redefine Nigeria’s national identity and improve the country’s image abroad.

He listed five priority areas of the agency:

-Promoting government policies and programmes

-Strengthening national identity and respect for national symbols

-Security awareness

-Flood mitigation and disaster preparedness and

-Discouraging extreme graduation practices among students

The National Orientation Agency says these steps are part of wider efforts to promote patriotism and strengthen national unity.