The Federal Government says it will empower no fewer than 27,000 young people in Jigawa State with capital, starter packs, and technical training to help them run sustainable businesses.

President Bola Tinubu made this known in a message delivered by Governor Umar Namadi during a citizens’ engagement programme in Ringim Local Government Area.

The programme will be rolled out across all 774 local government areas of the country, targeting more than 770,000 youth nationwide.

It is aimed at reducing poverty, boosting local economies and improving national security.

Governor Namadi also used the forum to highlight Jigawa’s role in food production.

The state is already Nigeria’s leading producer of wheat, sesame, hibiscus and gum Arabic.

He said by 2030, Jigawa aims to produce half of the country’s rice needs.

To achieve this, the government has launched a mechanisation company in partnership with the private sector.

Sixty service centres have been set up with tractors, harvesters and other implements, all tracked with GPS for accountability.

Farmers can book services online or through local agents.

Namadi said his 12-point development agenda is already delivering results, with Jigawa positioning itself as a key contributor to national food security.

The youth empowerment scheme is expected to create jobs, lift families out of poverty and reinforce Nigeria’s economic growth agenda.