Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government will create at least 20,000 jobs annually through the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP 2.0)....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government will create at least 20,000 jobs annually through the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP 2.0).

Speaking ahead of the official launch scheduled for October 22, 2025, in Abuja, the Vice President said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to connect young graduates with real work experience, mentorship, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He also inaugurated the Project Steering Committee, charging members to ensure inclusivity and deliver measurable outcomes that improve the lives of young Nigerians across all regions.