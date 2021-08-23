The federal government says it has concluded plans to build resettlement cities for Internally Displaced Persons and refugees in Zamfara state

The Resettlement cities are expected to resettle and accommodate as many displaced persons in the state as possible and will have worship centers, skill acquisitions centers, police stations, water treatment, among other facilities

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugee Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Iman Suleiman says the cities will be built in areas mostly affected by banditry

She stated this at the Zamfara state Government house Gusau, shortly before the flag off ceremony of distribution of relief items to the Internally displaced persons recently affected by the activities of armed bandits in the state

Iman adds that the federal has selected four states four states of Borno, Edo, Katsina and Zamfara for the project.

Advertisement

On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle says Zamfara has Internally Displaced Persons across most of the local government areas due to the Resurgence of Banditry and kidnappings

He reiterate the determination of his administration to continue to support the IDPs to alliviate their sufferings especially while at the IDPs camp.

Governor Bello Matawalle noted that his government has built ruggah settlement in Maradun local government area as another way of ending farmers/Herders clashes which is negatively affecting farming and other social economic activities

He enjoin other state Governors to key into the ruggah project to help federal government in tackling insecurity

Highpoint of the event was the symbolic presentation of relief items to few selected IDPs to mark the commencement of the distribution.

Advertisement

Zamfara state had over the week recorded influx of Internally Displaced Persons from especially from thirteen communities in Bungudu local government area following bandits attack as a result of intense during military operations in the forest.

Those present at the event includes the Secretary of the Zamfara state Government Kabiru Balarabe, state Commissioners for information Ibrahim Dosara his Counterpart from the budget and planning Rabiu Garba and Fa’ika Ahmad of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management among others.