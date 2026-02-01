The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that the suspects ‘strongly’ linked to the massacre in Yelwata town in Benue State will be arraigned in court on Monday. In a Sunday statement signed by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President On Communication and Publicit...

In a Sunday statement signed by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President On Communication and Publicity, office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the suspects will be arraigned before ustice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to the statement, the arraignment followed a thorough investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

The statement reads, “Some suspects arrested and strongly linked to the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday, February 2) to answer for their crimes.

“They will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja. This comes after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.”

The statement added, “The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that Justice will be ensured in the matter to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution.”