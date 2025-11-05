The Federal Government has announced plans to empower at least seven million Nigerian youths through a nationwide dual vocational and digital skills training initiative. The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the IHK G...

The Federal Government has announced plans to empower at least seven million Nigerian youths through a nationwide dual vocational and digital skills training initiative.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Germany, at his office in Abuja.

According to Olawande, the initiative reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to equipping young Nigerians with practical, industry-relevant skills that promote self-reliance, innovation, and employability.

He explained that the programme, being implemented through the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to expand access to technical and digital education through partnerships with German and Nigerian institutions.

“Our goal is not just to produce job seekers but to nurture innovators and entrepreneurs who will contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy,” the Minister said.

Olawande emphasized that the Ministry is working closely with the Chambers Academy, the Nigerian Institute for Vocational Training and Corporate Development, and the German Chambers of Commerce, as well as relevant ministries and agencies such as the Ministries of Labour and Science, to strengthen vocational and digital learning across the country.

He also revealed plans to launch a digital learning platform under NIYA, modeled after global platforms like Coursera, to make skill acquisition more accessible to young Nigerians nationwide.

The Minister described the Ministry’s youth development policy as a tripartite framework of Support, Empowerment, and Protection, aimed at ensuring that Nigerian youth can thrive in a globally competitive environment.

“This collaboration is not just about programmes; it is about building the future of our young people,” Olawande added. “Together, we can ensure that Nigerian youth are empowered, innovative, and globally competitive.”

In his remarks, Dr. Matthias Leder, Chief Executive Officer of the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry, reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting Nigerian youth through vocational training and legal migration programmes.

He commended the Federal Government for prioritizing youth empowerment and highlighted the success of ongoing bilateral projects between Nigeria and Germany.

Dr. Leder further disclosed that 300 Nigerian youths have been selected for the Legal Labour Migration and Dual Vocational Training Project and will be honoured in Lagos on November 12, 2025, after completing their A1 German language certification.

He praised the German dual training model, which allows apprentices to earn income from their first day of training, and called for stronger collaboration between Nigerian and German institutions to expand youth opportunities and deepen bilateral relations.