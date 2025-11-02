“I stand with the people and government of Nigeria,” Eniafe declared passionately, reaffirming the NYCN’s commitment to safeguard national integrity against external threats. His words resonate as a powerful reminder of the need for unity and vigilance amid global political tensions....

The Vice President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ojo Bright Eniafe has frowned at the statements attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential military actions in Nigeria.

Mr. Eniafe cautioned against foreign interference under the guise of “protecting interests” and rejected what he termed “old CIA tactics” employed by the U.S. when it fails to gain control over a nation.

His remarks come in light of President Trump’s comments, perceived by many as provocative and unfounded. “It is absolutely ridiculous to suggest military intervention in Nigeria,” he stated, emphasizing that no external force has the right to impose its agenda upon a nation that boasts a rich history and diverse culture.

Referencing historical events, Eniafe outlined the detrimental consequences of past interventions by the U.S. in various countries, including Afghanistan and Libya, which left those nations in disarray rather than peace.

“The world is painfully aware of the chaos that ensued after U.S. military actions,” he explained, denouncing the idea that Nigeria could be helped through bombs or boots on the ground.

“While any instance of violence is unacceptable, labeling Nigeria a terrorist state based on isolated incidents is both laughable and ignorant.”

He further reminded listeners that the U.S. faces its own issues with gun violence and civil unrest, questioning the moral high ground taken by American voices in international matters.

Mr Eniafe drew on his upbringing as a member of a multi-religious family, asserting his impartiality on faith-related issues.

His message underscored his belief that Trump’s interest lies only in furthering his own agenda, rather than genuinely supporting Nigerian development or stability.

In a call to action, Eniafe urged the Nigerian government to summon the U.S. Ambassador to clarify the threatening statements made and to protect the sovereignty of the nation.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s alignment with other global economic blocs, such as BRICS, is a strategic move for mutual development and progress, rather than a signal of distaste for U.S. relations.

“I stand with the people and government of Nigeria,” Eniafe declared passionately, reaffirming the NYCN’s commitment to safeguard national integrity against external threats. His words resonate as a powerful reminder of the need for unity and vigilance amid global political tensions.

In a time when the winds of political change are blowing, Eniafe and the NYCN are positioning themselves as stalwarts of national pride, advocating for a Nigeria that remains resilient