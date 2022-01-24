FG Suspends planned Fuel Subsidy Removal

The federal government has suspended the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice.

The government had planned to stop subsidy payments on petroleum products from July this year following a recommendation from the National Economic Council.

Advertisement

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, national planning, disclosed this during a meeting held at the national assembly in Abuja.

The meeting was convened at the instance of Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, with Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, Mele Kyari, group managing director, NNPC Limited, in attendance.