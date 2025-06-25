The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to economic reform, transparency, and inclusive growth at the second quarter Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Implementation of Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables held in Abuja.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, outlined key progress areas including stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, expansion of fiscal revenues, renewed investor confidence, and improved social outcomes.

“We are now in the third phase of our reform agenda, focused on accelerating investment-led growth that delivers jobs, reduces inflation, and lifts millions out of poverty,” Edun stated.