The Federal Government has approved another evacuation flight to enable Nigerians stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic to return home.

The Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, said in a statement that the flight has been scheduled for July 17.

The flight would take-off from the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Consulate stressed that returnees must test negative for Covid-19 before departure and would be made to undergo mandatory 14 days self-isolation and take another Covid-19 test upon arrival in Nigeria.

A total of 160 Nigerians had been evacuated from the US on May 10 while the second evacuation flight has been fixed from the Newark Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for July 3.