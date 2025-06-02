As part of efforts to reform the power sector and eliminate estimated billing, the Federal Government will roll out seven million smart meters under the Presidential Metering Initiative.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, made the announcement during a briefing on the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. She explained that the initiative aims to curb collection losses and improve efficiency across the gas-to-power value chain.

Key Highlights:

• The government is also working to clear legacy electricity sector debts through a mix of cash and promissory notes.

• Improved metering will ensure more accurate billing and revenue protection for distribution companies.

• DisCos will be held to stricter performance standards and required to invest in expanding access and reliability.

These reforms are part of the Tinubu administration’s broader plan to enhance electricity delivery and ensure a financially viable power sector.