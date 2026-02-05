The federal government has outlined plans to secure long-term funding, improve governance, and expand Nigeria’s access to global debt markets, including Islamic finance. These priorities were discussed when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, met with t...

The federal government has outlined plans to secure long-term funding, improve governance, and expand Nigeria’s access to global debt markets, including Islamic finance.

These priorities were discussed when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, met with top executives of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to strengthen financial cooperation and broaden Nigeria’s access to international capital.

During the meeting, the minister welcomed FAB’s opening of a representative office in Lagos, calling it a positive signal of growing investor confidence in the country’s economy. He noted that the bank’s increasing involvement in energy and infrastructure projects aligns with the government’s development goals.

“The decision by First Abu Dhabi Bank to establish a presence in Lagos sends a strong message of confidence in Nigeria and its economic direction,” Mr. Edun said. “It also opens new doors for accessing global capital, including Sharia-compliant financing.”

Both the government and FAB agreed to work closely to develop funding solutions that enhance public finances, support infrastructure projects, and encourage private sector investment. Discussions also focused on Nigeria’s interest in tapping deeper into global debt markets to fund development sustainably.

In another engagement, the finance minister highlighted healthcare as both a social necessity and a sector with strong potential to drive economic growth. He said building local healthcare capacity improves productivity, keeps capital within the country, and strengthens human capital over the long term.

Mr. Edun made the remarks during the signing of a major agreement involving the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and MedServe. The agreement aims to expand access to diagnostic services, cancer treatment, and heart care across Nigeria.

“Healthcare is critical to national development, and investing in it helps our people live healthier lives while supporting economic growth,” the minister said. “When we build strong healthcare systems at home, we reduce the need to seek treatment abroad and retain valuable capital within our economy.”

He reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to improving healthcare through increased funding and well-structured public-private partnerships, noting that recent budget enhancements reflect the administration’s focus on strengthening social infrastructure.

Highlighting the growing network of NSIA cancer treatment centres, Edun said:

“Our experience with the NSIA oncology centres shows that world-class healthcare services can be delivered locally. This creates employment, draws investment, and saves billions of naira spent on treatment outside the country.”

He praised the IFC for its role in the partnership, describing the agreement as a model that combines funding with technical expertise to encourage private investment and widen access to quality care. The initiative also benefits from support provided by the World Bank.

The minister called for the NSIA–MedServe model to be adopted in other sectors, stating that it offers a practical approach to inclusive growth, better public services, and long-term economic stability.

“Partnerships that combine public oversight with private sector efficiency will be central to Nigeria’s efforts to build a stronger, more resilient economy,” he said.