The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth Development, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Nigerians with financial knowledge and access to opportunities in the capital market. At a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),...

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth Development, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Nigerians with financial knowledge and access to opportunities in the capital market.

At a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, stressed the need for action-driven partnerships that create lasting impact.

The Minister said “For too long, the capital market was seen as exclusive to the wealthy.

“Today, we are breaking barriers to give Nigerian youth equal access—empowering them not just to seek jobs, but to create them.

He highlighted the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) as a key platform to provide financial education and practical skills nationwide, urging private sector collaboration to ensure no youth is left behind.

The Director-General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, commended the Minister’s visionary leadership and assured SEC’s readiness to expand funding access, investment opportunities, and training for young Nigerians.

Both institutions pledged to build a generation of financially savvy youth capable of driving entrepreneurship, innovation, and long-term national prosperity.