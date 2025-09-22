The Federal Government has revoked 1,263 mineral licenses due to the holders’ failure to pay annual service fees. The affected licenses include 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licenses, and 470 small-scale mining leases. The revocation was approved by the Minister of Solid M...

The Federal Government has revoked 1,263 mineral licenses due to the holders’ failure to pay annual service fees.

The affected licenses include 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licenses, and 470 small-scale mining leases.

The revocation was approved by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, following a recommendation from the Mining Cadastre Office.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Japan Forge Closer Ties On Solid Minerals

Alake emphasized that enforcing the law helps eliminate speculators and unserious investors, creating room for committed stakeholders and boosting the mining sector’s growth.

With this action, the total number of mineral titles revoked under the current administration has risen to 3,794.

This includes 619 titles previously revoked for non-payment of annual fees and 912 for dormancy last year.