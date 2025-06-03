The Federal Government has relaunched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), a flagship initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s economic diversification and youth empowerment agenda.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, led the relaunch in Lagos, describing it as a strategic move to reposition Nigeria’s youth for global competitiveness in the $1 trillion outsourcing industry.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said the relaunch marks a bold new phase for NATEP, aimed at transforming it into a catalyst for innovation, employment, and foreign exchange generation.

“This is more than the start of a programme—it is a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s commitment to lead in the global digital economy,” she said.

As part of the event, the Ministry signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Itana located within Alaro City, signalling renewed collaboration and investment in the talent export ecosystem.

Dr Oduwole stressed that NATEP aligns with President Tinubu’s broader economic agenda, which prioritises digital transformation, infrastructure development, and inclusive policies to foster innovation across sectors.

Originally conceived as an outsourcing facilitator, NATEP has now evolved into a dynamic Special Purpose Vehicle under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Its expanded role includes empowering young Nigerians, increasing foreign earnings, and advancing inclusive economic growth.

The government says the renewed focus on talent export is a timely response to global trends and domestic needs, offering Nigerian youth a pathway to contribute meaningfully to the international digital workforce.