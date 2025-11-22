The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced the postponement of the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), previously scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Enugu State....

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced the postponement of the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), previously scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Enugu State.

The decision follows a thorough assessment of the current national atmosphere and the recent security incidents that have caused widespread grief and disruption across several communities.

In honour of the affected families and out of deep respect for the lives lost, the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, approved the postponement after consultations with key stakeholders.

NAFEST has long served as a unifying platform that promotes national cohesion, cultural exchange, and Nigeria’s soft-power diplomacy.

It remains one of the country’s most impactful cultural events, showcasing unity, inclusiveness, and the vibrancy of Nigeria’s diverse heritage.

With more than 28 states already in Enugu preparing for the festival, this year’s edition was expected to reaffirm Nigeria’s resilience and unity.

However, in light of the national mood and the collective grief felt across the country, the Federal Government considers it prudent and sensitive to shift the event to a later date.

A new date for NAFEST 2025 will be announced following further consultations with state governments, cultural bodies, and security agencies to ensure the festival holds in an atmosphere that reflects its celebratory and unifying spirit.

The Ministry appreciates the cooperation and understanding of participating states, cultural groups, partners, and the public.

It remains committed to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and looks forward to hosting an even more impactful and unifying festival at the appropriate time.