The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has directed the immediate and full implementation of the 2022 Act and 2025 Regulations by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

In a late Sunday statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, cited by TVC News, the directive was communicated in a letter dated February 26, 2028, signed by the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The letter was directed to the Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Abisoye Fagade, to commence immediate enforcement in line with the powers granted to the Institute under its establishment law and supporting regulations.

According to the statement, the Minister stressed that effective regulation of professionals and operators in the hospitality, travel and tourism sectors is essential to repositioning the industry as a structured, professional and globally competitive contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

She reiterated that regulating personnel and operators within the sector will enhance professionalism, improve service delivery, strengthen consumer protection, and support sustainable growth.

She added that the framework sets minimum standards for skills, ethics, safety and operations, while also boosting public confidence and aligning the industry with national and international best practices.

The Ministry further noted that implementing the NIHOTOUR Act 2022 and its accompanying regulations marks a major step toward strengthening institutional governance, standardising training and certification, ensuring compliance with operational standards, and boosting investor confidence across Nigeria’s tourism value chain.

NIHOTOUR has been directed to notify all departments, stakeholders, operators and practitioners within its regulatory scope to ensure immediate compliance with the directive.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to building a vibrant, well-regulated and globally competitive hospitality and tourism industry that showcases Nigeria’s cultural heritage while driving sustainable economic growth.