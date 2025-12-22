The Federal Government has announced the temporary opening of the Bodo–Bonny Road to improve movement for residents and travellers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The disclosure was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who represented the President at the event marking the e...

The Federal Government has announced the temporary opening of the Bodo–Bonny Road to improve movement for residents and travellers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who represented the President at the event marking the easing of traffic along the route for communities in the area.

Umahi said the project had experienced a long and difficult journey marked by delays and challenges, but noted that the cooperation and patience of host communities had helped the work reach a significant stage.

He commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and scope of work on the 35.7-kilometre road, describing the project as a legacy infrastructure that would, upon completion, make Nigerians proud and provide a safer route for road users.

According to the minister, the temporary opening was in line with the President’s directive to allow residents of Bodo and Bonny enjoy improved access during the festive season, while creating a different and more positive yuletide atmosphere in the communities.

He explained that lawmakers, state officials and community leaders were also involved in the decision to open the road for public use during the celebrations.

Umahi, however, stressed that the access granted was only for the season, adding that the formal commissioning and permanent opening of the road would be carried out by the President when construction is fully completed.

He said, “I know that the Niger Delta people are expecting the President next year, and he is going to come to commission this road for the convenience of the people, the safety of the people, the economic values of the people and Nigeria in general.

“The temporary opening of the road pending full completion would include operation on a daily basis from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and no night journeys on the road. Next is that there will be no heavy traffic on the road. The reason is that until we remove all the concrete obstacles, there will be no opportunity for large vehicles.

“The measure is to prevent breakdown of large vehicles on the road while still under construction, even as he tasked Julius Berger to mount roadblocks on the road so that no large vehicles will pass. No motorcycles or tricycles will be allowed on this route for now. And I have a big commendation for Julius Berger, especially the current team. If we had had them since, we wouldn’t have had all the fights we have had in so many places to the extent that this job here was threatened.

“Julius Berger, you have done very, very beautiful work. Many thanks to Engineer Tim Nippert and the Managing Director, Peer. They are very amenable to instructions, to discussions, to dialogue, and to details. And I think with the new Managing Director, Julius Berger can still relaunch in the face of construction.”

He also charged the construction firm to carry out additional works on the corridor before final handover, directing that landscaping and lighting be incorporated into the project.

According to him, “And I am tasking Julius Berger to plant trees, two sets of trees at 10 metres from the beginning to the end on both sides, and to put solar lights at 30 metres on both sides. It has to happen before the final completion of the project.”

Earlier, the Project Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Tim Nippert, recounted the long and demanding process that has brought the road close to completion, noting that the support and cooperation from the ministry and host communities have been instrumental to the progress recorded so far.