President Bola Tinubu, under his Renewed Hope Agenda, has inaugurated the temporary use of the 37.9km Bodo-Bonny Road, bringing an end to decades of travel difficulties that forced residents of the Bonny Kingdom and Ogoni communities to rely on river transport and costly helicopter services.

The multi-billion naira project, initially awarded on December 11, 2014, but abandoned and later revived on October 20, 2017, by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was inaugurated after reaching 90.98 per cent completion.

Speaking through the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, at the ceremony held along the Bodo-Bonny axis, President Tinubu described the road as a flagship achievement of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “The dream of the Bonny Kingdom has come true; the dream of the Bodo Kingdom has come true. No more risky journeys through the busy Bonny River, no more expensive helicopters, no more untold hardships to reach this blessed island.”

The President added, “For now, the road is open only for light vehicles from 7am to 7pm daily. Heavy-duty trucks, motorcycles and tricycles are barred until final completion targeted for March 2026.”

Tinubu commended Julius Berger, particularly the Project Manager, for ensuring smooth execution of the project.

“I have made a commendation to Julius Berger especially Engineer Tim, I think if Engineer Tim was the Managing Director of Julius Berger we wouldn’t have had all the fights we had in so many places,” he said.

He also called on the Rivers State Government to provide 20 plots of land each at the Bodo and Bonny ends for trailer parks and warned that indiscriminate parking by trucks would not be tolerated as it would hasten the road’s deterioration.

Senate Committee on Works Chairman, Senator Barinada Mpigi, praised President Tinubu’s dedication to the Ogoni people and pledged ongoing support for his administration.

Representing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Secretary to the State Government Dr. Benibo Anabraba thanked President Tinubu for rescuing the project and requested further federal interventions.

He said, “This is the temporary opening of the Bonny-Bodo Road but Mr President it is a permanent joy for the people of Bonny, Bodo and Rivers State. Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more.”

Julius Berger’s Project Manager, Mr. Tim Nippert, confirmed that 35km of the dual carriageway are fully motorable and assured that the remaining sections would be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

The Bodo-Bonny Road, featuring 11 bridges, is the first federal road directly connecting the mainland to Bonny Island, home to Nigeria LNG and other multi-billion-dollar oil and gas investments.